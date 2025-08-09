Yorkville Library’s Art for Everyone offers creative connections for people with special needs

Art instructor Carolyn Kyle teaches participants of her "Art for Everyone" class at the Yorkville Public Library how to use paints to capture a tortoise's shell on a canvas. (Joey Weslo)

Growing up with a hearing impairment, art instructor Carolyn Kyle knows the restorative value in finding community and sharing one’s voice.

Partnering with the Yorkville Public Library, Kyle established the “Art for Everyone” program, accessible painting classes designed for people with physical or cognitive differences.

At a recent event, around a dozen people, many with aides from the Association for Individual Development (AID), were instructed how to paint a tortoise on a canvas after learning about the animals from Kyle’s grandchildren. The grandchildren brought their rescued Russian tortoise, named Mordecai, to the tutorial.

Kyle said stimulating classes like these are about more than just encouraging the painters to come out of their shells.

“It provides a belief in yourself that no matter what your disability, you’re able to participate in community and bring beauty and laughter,” Kyle said. “It’s exciting to see how each individual enjoys the process of creation. After our first class, our artists held up their paintings and everybody clapped. It lit up the whole room.”

Kyle began instructing at the library with Dabblers, adult painting classes for beginners. The Friends of the Library helps fund her programs. She said as the program expanded she realized the vital role the classes serve in the community.

Sharing experience

Kyle’s own experiences helped her understand the importance of belonging. Her hearing impairment initially prevented her from attending school, so she turned to art and painting to communicate, she said. Overcoming obstacles, Kyle eventually earned degrees in fine art, art therapy, and sociology.

“All these things helped me grow and be part of the community, prior to this I did not participate in any groups,” Kyle said. “Social interaction helps us grow. I want these programs to flourish so they can see how their creativity contributes to the community. By sharing their paintings, they bring beauty to others. I have found that through this program I grow just as much as the participants.”

Art instructor volunteer Teresa Murray teaches participants of the "Art for Everyone" tutorial at the Yorkville Public Library how to shape tortoise's onto their canvas backgrounds. (Joey Weslo)

Mike Curtis, the library’s director of adult services, said Kyle’s programs fit into his mission of helping the library become a space for everyone.

“How can we make sure every pocket of our community feels the library belongs to them,” Curtis said. “There can be a lot of isolation, so we have senior classes, creative classes, books clubs, even English Language Learner programs. There’s always something invigorating when creating as a group.”

Curtis said his experience as a teacher and master degrees in special education helped show him ways the library could be repurposed to serve all segments of the community.

“I love when this group comes into the library, there’s such a joy when they are here. I recognize this is something our community has needed for a long time,” Curtis said.

“The creative outlet among everyone is huge. The goal beyond just creating a painting is to create something for everyone and to find a way to reach different people,” he said.

‘Creative expression’

To paint the tortoises, Kyle and art instructor Teresa Murray, taught the participants how to use a paint roller technique to color in the canvas’ background.

A palette of different colors applied with fingertips were used to bring texture to the tortoise’s shell. The techniques ensured everyone could actively participate.

Volunteer art instructors help participants apply paint to their canvases during the 'Art for Everyone' class at the Yorkville Public Library. (Joey Weslo)

Murray said she was inspired to volunteer because the library has played a pivotal role in her life since she was a kid.

She said Kyle’s Dabblers class for adults served as a sort of occupational therapy for her, encouraging her to contribute expanding the art classes for everyone.

“(Kyle) and I know what it’s like to have things you can’t always participate in, so we wanted to help take down a couple barriers, sometimes it’s fixating a pool noodle onto a paint brush to help someone paint, it’s such a cool experience,” Murray said. “Everyone is included and accepted, it’s a fun environment to find intrinsic reward.”

Murray said the classes serve as recreational rehab, providing participants the opportunity to socially collaborate and to work on fine motor skills with intellectual and creative stimulation.

“Creative expression helps people emote or process in different ways,” Murray said. “Someone who is non-verbal, can still use color and process to communicate and express something. When people choose their own artistic path, they are so proud of what they can create. You sometimes see someone beaming at what they made and showing it off.”

Kyle said to continue expanding, the group is requesting art supply donations from the public. Needed items include: hair dryer, fan, dish soap, paper towels, wipes, craft paint, brushes, canvas board, table cloth, pencils and roller sponges.

“Art for Everyone” classes are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road. You can learn more at yorkville.lib.il.us/adult-recurring-programs/ or by calling (630) 553-4354.