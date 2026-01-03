Illinois State Police Troop 3 announces December alcohol enforcement results

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 3 Commander, Captain Patrick Manno released the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during December.

Troop 3 also serves Kendall County.

These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, the state police announcement said.

The following is a breakdown of the offenses and citations: