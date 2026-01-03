ACES Academy in Montgomery hosting National School Choice Week program

ACES Academy in Montgomery was named an All-Star participant in the annual celebration of National School Choice Week, Jan. 25–31, by the event’s organizer, National School Choice Awareness Foundation. (Photo provided by ACES Academy)

ACES Academy is receiving national recognition for its work with parents in better understand the learning options available for their children.

ACES Academy for Kendall and DuPage counties was named an All-Star participant in the annual celebration of National School Choice Week, Jan. 25–31, by the event’s organizer, National School Choice Awareness Foundation, a news release from ACES said.

National School Choice Awareness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

More than 26,400 schools across the country take part in National School Choice Week each January, but fewer than 5% earn the “All Star” distinction, according to the foundation.

All-Star schools are celebrated for “going above and beyond to raise awareness of the pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education options available to families—including public, charter, magnet, private, online, and home education," ACES Academy stated in the news release.

All-Star participants host “positive, family-centered events and activities that help parents understand their school choice options and that celebrate students, teachers, and local school communities,” the release said.

The ACES Academy in for Kendall and DuPage will host a family and founder “fireside chat” for families and other Illinois program founders. ACES Academy is celebrating National School Choice Week from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 63 Fernwood Road Door 2, Montgomery,

During this event, families are invited to explore the learning space and meet educators, experience hands-on learning stations, and hear from current homeschool families. Registration is now open on the ACES Academy website www.togetherwelearnbetter.com/events.