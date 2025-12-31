Mason Lockett scores 27, gets game winner as Oswego East gets 5th at Hinsdale:Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Oswego East 72, Niles North 71

Mason Lockett scored the game-winning bucket with five seconds left to lead Oswego East to a 72-71 victory over Niles North for the fifth-place trophy at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

Oswego East (11-3) led by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Niles North (11-4) mounted a rally. The Vikings pulled even at 58-58 with just over six minutes remaining in the contest.

Oswego East went back up by five (70-65) with 45 seconds remaining, but Rayne Punzel connected on a three-pointer and was fouled in the process. Punzel hit the free throw to convert the four-point play and bring the Vikings to within a point with 36 seconds remaining. After a turnover by the Wolves, Punzel hit a driving layup with under 20 seconds to put the Vikings up 71-70. Lockett drove through the paint and scored the game-winning bucket with just under five seconds remaining to give the Wolves the one-point win.

Lockett led the way for Oswego East, finishing with a game-high 27 points while shooting 9-of-14 from the floor and adding seven rebounds and eight assists. Dshaun Bolden added a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Jacsen Tucker added eight points for the Wolves in the win.

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

York 55, Oswego 49

Ethan Vahl scored 18 points and Mariano Velasco, Cole Jansons and Brayden Borrowman seven each for Oswego in the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic consolation championship on Wednesday.

Yorkville 61, Hinsdale South 45

Joey Jakstys scored 21 points, Braydon Porter 16 and Gabe Sanders 11 for the Foxes in their final game at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic on Tuesday.

Plano Christmas Classic

LaSalle-Peru 74, Plano 65

Ethan Taxis scored 22 points and Kevin Martinez 13 for the Reapers in the third-place game of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Timothy Christian 57, Sandwich 38

Nick Michalek scored 23 points and Griffin Somlock seven for Sandwich in the seventh-place game of the Plano Christmas Classic.