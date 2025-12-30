Kendall Area Transit’s ‘Adopt-A-Rider Fundraiser’ providing wheels and opening doors

(file photo) The Kendall Area Transit serves more that 35,000 rides per year. (Eric Miller)

There’s still time left to donate to Kendall Area Transit’s “Adopt-A-Rider Fundraiser,” helping “open doors for those who are simply unable to afford transportation.”

The fundraiser runs through Dec.31.

Kendall Area Transit (KAT) is a dial-a-ride service providing Kendall County residents with “reliable, flexible, and affordable transportation that supports the diverse mobility needs of the community, including seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those without access to a private vehicle,” according to KAT’s website.

Fares range from $2-5 per ride for adults and children over 5 years old. The program provides residents with over 35,000 rides per year across the service’s 26 vehicles, the transit service said.

Donated funds will help cover the costs for residents who are unable to afford transportation.

“Donations directly support KAT’s mission of helping riders maintain independence and avoid choosing between critical transportation and other basic needs,” KAT said on its website.

KAT is operated by the Voluntary Action Center and partly funded with grant support from the Federal Transit Administration, Regional Transportation Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation, and municipal contributions from Kendall County’s cities and townships.

The city of Yorkville currently contributes $31,000 to KAT. Mayor John Purcell said, “It’s been a great program, it really has.”

Yorkville’s City Council approved increasing the city’s contribution to $40,000 in 2026 and $48,000 in 2027.

Likewise, Oswego currently contributes $56,586. The village board agreed to increase Oswego’s’ contribution to $66,172 in 2026 and $75,759 in 2027.

For every $1 of local funding for the program, the federal government matches with $3 of its own.

KAT serves more than 13 communities in the local area, including all of Kendall County and some neighboring communities like Aurora, Joliet and Plainfield.

Donation forms are available online at bit.ly/AdoptARider. You can also make contribution via Venmo, by mail, or in person at the Kendall County Courthouse, located at 807 John St., Yorkville.

To learn more about KAT’s services, visit, kendallcountyil.gov/departments/other-agencies/kendall-area-transit.