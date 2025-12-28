Oswego wins consolation bracket game at Jack Tosh Holiday Classic: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Oswego 66, Highland Park 58

Graham Schwab had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds, Ethan Vahl scored 16 points and Brayden Borrowman 15 for Oswego in a consolation bracket game at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Nazareth 46, Yorkville 36

Braydon Porter scored 12 points and Gabe Sanders added 11 for the Foxes in a consolation bracket game at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Plano Christmas Classic

Parkview Christian 43, Newark 39

Christian Mulder scored 14 points and Collin Mulder had six points and eight rebounds in the consolation bracket game at Plano. Reggie Chapman scored 12 points and Cody Kulbartz 11 for Newark.

Girls Basketball

Fox River Classic

Oswego East 64, Batavia 50

The Wolves (7-6) led by one point after three quarters, and then outscored Batavia 22-9 in the fourth quarter in the game played at Batavia.

Aubrey Lamberti scored 25 points, including a 13-for-13 effort from the free throw line, Nicole Warbinski added 14 with 9-for-10 free throw shooting and Inspire Fisher added 12 in her first game starting.

Rockford Guilford 57, Yorkville 37

Sydney McCabe scored 11 points and Macie Jones added eight for the Foxes (7-6).