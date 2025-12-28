Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responds to more than 800 calls for service in November

For the second month in a row, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has received at least 800 calls for service.

In November, the office received 803 calls for service. The Sheriff’s Office in October had received 800 calls for service.

“Many of those are for accidents, like drivers in a ditch,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson told Kendall County Board members during a recent meeting. “We had an early snow storm this winter season and attended to a lot of those.”

Richardson noted his office continues to prioritize traffic safety. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued 226 traffic citations in November, compared to 135 traffic citations in October.

“It is truly a priority of the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “Unfortunately, people aren’t always driving safe. Hopefully, this is a steady reminder to stay within the boundaries of the law. We’ll continue to press the envelope on that.”

The Sheriff’s Office took part in a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 that was aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by the Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

The Sheriff’s Office in November made eight driving under the influence arrests, compared to five DUI arrests in October. That compares to 10 DUI arrests in November 2024 and three in November 2023.

Regarding traffic crash investigations, the Sheriff’s Office in November investigated 66 traffic crashes involving property damage compared to 48 in October. The office in November investigated six traffic crashes involving personal injuries versus 10 in October.

No traffic crash investigations in October or November involved fatalities.