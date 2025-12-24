Ways to stay engaged and active in winter

A group hiking at Hoover Forest Preserve in this file photo. Getting out in nature for walks with groups can help counteract winter isolation. (Steven Buyansky)

The winter season can be a challenging time to stay active, with colder temperatures, slippery conditions, and fewer daylight hours.

But staying physically active is one of the best ways to improve your mental and physical health and keep on track with your fitness goals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Physical activity can help people sleep better and reduce anxiety, health officials said.

Emerging research also suggests physical activity may help boost your immune function, the CDC said.

See additional benefits of physical activity .

Here are some tips from the CDC for staying active during winter:

Take nature walks

Weather permitting, schedule time during the day to enjoy nature. Take a stroll around a safe neighborhood or park, either alone or with friends and family.

Monitor the weather and plan ahead. Weather forecasts give several days’ notice to prepare your week. Be sure to monitor the weather, dress appropriately, and plan your winter activity accordingly.

Wear several layers of comfortable clothing so that items can be removed easily as you become warmer. Layers will help guard against overheating, sweating, and eventually becoming colder.

Workout online

Consider tuning into a TV, online, live Zoom, or Instagram workout class. Find free or low-cost exercise videos online to help you do aerobics, dance, stretch, and build strength.

Do some chores

When bad weather keeps you from going outside, look for ways to be physically active indoors. Housework such as vacuuming, sweeping, and cleaning all count towards your physical activity goals.

Checking off some items on your to-do list while gaining health benefits can boost mental health. Walking or running up and down stairs inside your home can be a workout.

Volunteer in active ways

Help others while helping yourself. Look for volunteer opportunities that involve physical activity, such as walking dogs for elderly neighbors or shoveling snow.