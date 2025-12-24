Kendall-Grundy Advisory Board looking for community members

The Kendall County Health Department is seeking community members who want to use their voices to help others in their community. (Graphic provided)

The Kendall County Health Department is seeking community members who want to use their voices to help others in their community.

They would be part of the department’s Kendall-Grundy Community Action Advisory Board. Responsibilities include:

• consistently attending quarterly evening meetings,

• sharing your experiences openly,

• honestly and respectfully and listening to others,

• valuing diverse perspectives.

Members receive mileage reimbursement for meeting attendance.

To be eligible for the board, one must live in Kendall or Grundy County and be low‑income or represent the low‑income community.

Those who are interested can fill out this form: https://ow.ly/3WCp50XNMzw