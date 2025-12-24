Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Kendall-Grundy Advisory Board looking for community members

The Kendall County Health Department is seeking community members who want to use their voices to help others in their community.

The Kendall County Health Department is seeking community members who want to use their voices to help others in their community. (Graphic provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kendall County Health Department is seeking community members who want to use their voices to help others in their community.

They would be part of the department’s Kendall-Grundy Community Action Advisory Board. Responsibilities include:

• consistently attending quarterly evening meetings,

• sharing your experiences openly,

• honestly and respectfully and listening to others,

• valuing diverse perspectives.

Members receive mileage reimbursement for meeting attendance.

To be eligible for the board, one must live in Kendall or Grundy County and be low‑income or represent the low‑income community.

Those who are interested can fill out this form: https://ow.ly/3WCp50XNMzw

Kendall County Health DepartmentKendall CountyGrundy CountyKendall County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois