Minooka Community High School second-quarter Student of the Term honorees recognized

Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s second-quarter Student of the Term honorees on Thursday, Dec. 11, at MCHS South Campus.

The program recognizes one student from each department based on teacher nominations for classroom achievements, personal excellence, exceptional contributions, and academic improvement. Honorees, their parents, and nominating teachers attended a special recognition breakfast. Minooka Community High School celebrates Students of the Term four times each academic year.

Honorees included: sophomore Robert Stoedter (nominated by Mike Sallade, CTE), sophomore Yanelli Magana (nominated by Jen Morgan, English), Keaton Kapellas (nominated by Jennifer Hanson, Mathematics), senior Jason Brown (nominated by Matt Smith, PE/Health/Driver Education), freshman Victoria Alvarado (nominated by Matt Minich, Science), junior Arianne Davila (nominated by Marilisa Ketcham, Social Studies), junior Aidan Jacques (nominated by Mary Kate Beutel, Special Education), senior Daniela Hernandez-Jaimes (nominated by Hannah Keppner, World Language/Music/Art), and senior Martin Flynn (nominated by Ryan Flanagan and Kristin Carlson, Student Services).