Oswego OKs apartment, townhouse proposal for former junior high school site

Plans to redevelop the former Traughber Junior High School property in Oswego are moving ahead even as residents continue to voice their concerns that the project is out of character with the neighborhood and will add to traffic congestion in the area.

At the Dec. 9 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously voted to approve a concept plan for the 161-unit apartment and townhouse development, located at 61 Franklin St. near the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. Route 71.

They also directed staff to begin negotiating a redevelopment agreement between the village, Oswego School District 308 and the developer, which is a partnership between JTE Real Estate and architecture firm Cordogan Clark.

In response to village trustees voicing concerns about the height and density of the development, the developer scaled back the plans for Traughber Estates.

Trustees as well as Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman thought a five-story building proposed as part of the plan was too tall, especially in comparison with the rest of the development.

In response, the building has been removed and replaced with two three-story apartment buildings. In addition, the number of units has been reduced from 202 units to 161 units.

As proposed, five three-story apartment buildings containing 125 units would be built as part of the latest plan. Also proposed are six two-story owner-occupied townhouse buildings containing 36 units.

“This is not my favorite project,” village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said prior to voting to approve the concept plan. “I don’t want to stand in the way of helping the school district financially. It’s not my ideal project. It’s not as creative as I would have liked it. It’s not as original as I would have liked. But I cannot in good faith stand in the way of saving the school district money and helping them in the long run.”

The building served as the original Traughber Junior High School until the current Traughber Junior High School was built in 2008. The property is 12.34 acres in size, with the building sitting on four acres.

It hasn’t been fully operational since 2007, District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said.

“There were 100 staff members in and out of that building every single day,” he said.

Khelghati said the property has become an albatross around the district’s neck. He said the district has to spend $250,000 a year for its upkeep.

“That does not include insurance costs,” he said.

A plan in 2018 to turn the building into a senior housing complex fell through.

Longtime Oswego resident Don Draksler, who lives on Garfield Street, was one of several residents who spoke against the proposal.

He said the intersection of U.S. Route 71 and Plainfield Road/Washington Street is already extremely congested. Oswego High School is also located near the intersection.

“During the beginning and ending hours of OHS and sporting events, it takes three to four or more light changes to get through the intersection, depending on your direction of travel,” Draksler said in addressing village trustees.

“During adverse weather times, it takes even longer. As a result, there has been an increase in traffic in our neighborhoods from vehicles trying to avoid the congestion,” he said.

Kauffman noted a traffic study will have to be done before the project can move forward.

“The traffic study is going to be hugely impactful,” he said after the meeting. “If it comes back and it shows that it would be catastrophic to traffic in the area, we’re not going to let it go forward. But if it comes back and it shows it would have a nominal or minimal impact to the traffic in the area, then that is no longer a concern.”