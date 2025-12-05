Developer scales back plans for former Traughber Junior High School in Oswego

A developer has scaled back its plans for the former Traughber Junior High School property after Oswego village trustees in October voiced concerns about the height and density of the proposed residential development. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

A developer has revised its plans for the former Traughber Junior High School property after Oswego village trustees in October voiced concerns about the height and density of the proposed residential development.

Trustees as well as Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman thought a five-story building proposed as part of the plan was too tall, especially in comparison with the rest of the development.

In response, JM Development has removed the building and replaced it with two three-story apartment buildings.

In addition, the number of units has been reduced from 202 units to 161 units. At Tuesday’s Village Board meeting, trustees are set to vote on the revised concept plans for Traughber Estates.

They will also vote on directing staff to begin negotiating a redevelopment agreement between the village, Oswego School District 308 and JM Development.

As proposed, five three-story apartment buildings containing 125 units would be built as part of the latest plan. Also proposed are six two-story owner-occupied townhouse buildings containing 36 units.

A developer has scaled back its plans for the former Traughber Junior High School property after Oswego village trustees in October voiced concerns about the height and density of the proposed residential development. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

The Oswego School District 308 board voted at its July 28 meeting to authorize a developer to submit initial development plans to the village of Oswego for the old Traughber property at 61 Franklin St. in Oswego.

The building served as the original Traughber Junior High School until the current Traughber Junior High School was built in 2008. The property is 12.34 acres in size, with the building sitting on four acres.

It hasn’t been fully operational since 2007, District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati has said.

“There were 100 staff members in and out of that building every single day,” he said.

Khelghati said the property has become an albatross around the district’s neck. He said the district has to spend $250,000 a year for its upkeep.

“That does not include insurance costs,” he said.

A plan in 2018 to turn the building into a senior housing complex fell through.