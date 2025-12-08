Minooka senior Elliott Dahlberg earns Student of the Month honor

Elliott Dahlberg, Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for December. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Elliott Dahlberg, a Minooka Community High School senior, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club’s Student of the Month for December.

Elliott maintains a 3.87 GPA and has earned honor roll recognition, All-Conference football honors, and Scholar Athlete and Defensive MVP awards. The four-year football player also competed in wrestling and lacrosse and serves on the 360 Youth Group at Mission Bible Church.

Mathematics teacher Julie Johnson, who nominated Elliott, said he comes to class ready to learn and asks thoughtful questions that show his desire to understand material at a deeper level.

“I feel I have served all of my peers and classmates by helping them out in class and leading them in the correct direction,” Dahlberg said about community service. “I believe if you show good school spirit, people will like you, and once they like you, you gain their trust, and you can become a leader.”

Dahlberg plans to attend Saint Xavier University, majoring in exercise science, with aspirations of becoming a strength coach for a football team.

He is the son of Jay and Tracy Dahlberg of Minooka.