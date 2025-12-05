Shaw Local

Yorkville’s holiday tree walk returns

Illuminated arches create a distinctive holiday display along the sidewalk in Yorkville's Town Square Park 301 N Bridge St. (Eric Miller)

By Shaw Local News Network

The United City of Yorkville is continuing its Deck the Trees Holiday Walk tradition.

The display of beautifully decorated trees is nestled in the heart of Town Square Park. 301 N Bridge St., Yorkville.

Each tree will be illuminated and then decorated by local businesses, community organizations, or families from Yorkville, and displayed in the Town Square from now tthrough the New Year, the city said in a news release.

Visitors can walk through the snowflake arches at Town Square and enjoy the beauty of the 30 trees along the path.

