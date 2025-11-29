Shaw Local

Building burned to ground in rural Yorkville-area near Illinois Route 47

Fire attended by Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a five-acre field fire along Route 47 in Yorkville on Oct. 12, 2025.

(file photo) The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District respond to a previous fire in the Yorkville-area. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

By Joey Weslo

A fully engulfed outbuilding in the Yorkville-area in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Around 3:19 a.m., the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Helmar Road. Arriving in the area, the fire crew found the already collapsed outbuilding in the 10,000 block of Newark Road, according to a release by the fire district.

“The first-arriving tender deployed a hand-line and began extinguishment,” the fire district said in a release. “Additional crews assisted with removing metal siding to reach remaining hot spots.”

The structure and its contents were deemed a complete loss, according to the release.

No injuries are reported. The fire crew said the fire’s ignition appears to be accidental.

On-scene assistance was provided by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Fire Protection District.

