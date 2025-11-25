Oswego now owns colorful silos that are part of mural project

The village of Oswego now owns land on Van Buren Street in downtown Oswego that includes three vacant silos that received a splash of color last year as part of a mural project. (Eric Schelkopf)

The village of Oswego now owns land on Van Buren Street in downtown Oswego that includes three vacant silos which received a splash of color last year as part of a mural project.

At a recent Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved the donation of 0.1556 acres of property located at 76 Van Buren St. Brad Smith, who had once owned Oswego Grain & Supply, donated the land.

The property contains six structures including a feed mill, grain elevators and a storage building, none of which are currently in use.

Last year, the village had artist Jason Watts paint the three silos as part of a mural project which depicts scenes of the Fox River, flora and fauna, trees and a farm scene.

The project is designed to reflect Oswego’s past and present. Staff had recommended the Village Board accept the donation of the land.

“The silos have historic value and provide a nod to Oswego’s agricultural roots,” Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said in a memo. “The murals have made the silos more of an iconic part of the downtown, and by owning the property, the village can secure the structures and determine their future use.”

The land is valued at approximately $80,000, Di Santo said. Ideas on what to do with the property include adding LED lights to the grain elevator and installing public parking along the Adams Street frontage.

At the Nov. 18 Oswego Village Board, meeting, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, far left, read a proclamation honoring Brad Smith and his wife, Judy. The couple has lived in Oswego since 1951. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the meeting, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman read a proclamation honoring Smith and his wife, Judy. The couple has lived in Oswego since 1951.

Brad Smith was part of the Oswego fire department for 45 years, including being fire chief for 19 of those years.

He also served as village trustee for 12 years. Judy Smith served the village of Oswego for 24 years in various roles, including in the water billing department and building and zoning department and as acting village clerk.

She also was the first paid secretary for the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce