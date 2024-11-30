Splash of color: Three vacant silos in Oswego transformed into colorful mural

A project to transform three vacant silos in downtown Oswego into a mural project was recently finished. The silos are located on Adams Street near Van Buren Street. (Eric Schelkopf)

A project to transform three vacant silos in downtown Oswego into a mural project turned out better than Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman envisioned.

The silos are located on Adams Street near Van Buren Street. Artist Jason Watts recently finished the project, which depicts scenes of the Fox River, flora and fauna, trees and a farm scene.

“I am absolutely thrilled with how the silo mural project turned out,” Kauffman said. “It has far exceeded my expectations, both in terms of the artistry and the positive impact it has already begun to make in our community. The mural is a beautiful addition to our downtown, showcasing not only the talent of the artist but also the pride and vibrancy of our town.”

The project is designed to reflect Oswego’s past and present.

“We want something that will be a beacon for the village, something that people notice as they drive by,” Cultural Arts Commission Chair Anthony Pastore said in talking to the Oswego Village Board in September about the project. “We want something that reflects the town’s identity and history. The river is important to us and our roots are in farming, so I think we want something that really connects to that.”

Jason Watt’s artwork is well known to anyone visiting downtown Oswego. In 2022, Watts painted a mural on the south side of the building at 59-61 Main Street in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the Sept. 17 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to approve expanding the project from two silos to all three silos on the site. They also approved an agreement with property owner Brad Smith to use the property.

It cost an additional $3,500 to paint the third silo, bringing the project’s total cost to $14,300. The additional funds will be taken out of next year’s budget for the village’s Cultural Arts Commission.

“There is a cost efficiency to have all three silos done at the same time,” Oswego Community Relations Manager Bridget Bittman told trustees.

Kauffman thinks the mural project will help draw more people to the downtown.

“It’s a striking landmark that invites people to explore, take photos, and spend time here,” he said. “I’ve already seen a buzz of excitement from both residents and visitors and I believe this mural will continue to be a centerpiece for community engagement and a driver for local businesses. Projects like this are a testament to what we can accomplish when creativity and community vision come together. I couldn’t be prouder of the outcome and the positive energy it brings to the community.”