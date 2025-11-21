TCBY in Oswego reopens with new franchise owners

Samad Khan, right, and his wife Ankita Patel, left, are the new franchise owners of TCBY, located at 2840 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Samad Khan and his wife Ankita Patel hope those walking into the TCBY store in Oswego find as much to love at the store as they – as well as their kids – have.

The Plainfield couple are the new franchise owners of the frozen yogurt store, located at 2840 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. A grand reopening celebration will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and will feature buy one, get one free offers all day as well as giveaways, a character appearance and more.

TCBY, which stands for The Country’s Best Yogurt, has hundreds of stores across the country. Khan and Patel in September became the franchise owners of the Oswego store.

The store had been closed for several months before the couple took over its operations. The store reopened on Nov. 5.

Samad Khan, right, and his wife, Ankita Patel, left, show the toppings available at TCBY, located at 2840 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Khan saw on social media how many people were upset the store had closed.

“People were saying, ‘Oh, what a shame. It was a good place,’ he said. ”So I wanted to bring it back."

They also are big fans of TCBY along with their two young children. The store offers a wide variety of flavors, including white chocolate mousse which is his favorite.

“It is so rich and creamy,” Khan said.

Patel’s favorite flavor is strawberry cheesecake.

“I’m a big fan of cheesecake,” she said. “But you really don’t want to eat cheesecake every single day. This is a healthier version.”

The couple likes the healthy benefits of TCBY yogurt. That includes it being low in fat and having seven types of live and active cultures that contribute to digestive and immune health.

Ankita Patel shows one of the options available at TCBY, located at 2840 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

It also offers dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free options.

For customers looking to boost the flavor, the store also sells more than 35 toppings ranging from fresh fruits and nuts to candies and sauces.

In addition to frozen yogurt, TCBY sells other tempting items, including frozen treats and desserts.

“We sell smoothies,” Khan said. “We sell shakes. There are a lot of options, like sundaes.”

TCBY also sells cakes and pies. Patel will be making cakes for Saturday’s grand reopening.

“That’s my passion,” she said.

Khan and Patel have a business background. The couple operates a limousine service, RideCar.

In addition, Patel’s father operates several businesses in Chicago.

“Samad and Ankita’s commitment to providing a fun and high-quality dessert experience reflects the very best of the TCBY brand,” said Brian Mooney, director of franchise operations. “We are proud to welcome them as operators of the Oswego location and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on the community.”

The store is open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Delivery is also available. More information is available at store.tcby.com/home/Oswego.