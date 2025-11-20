Kendall County communities welcome in the holidays with special events this weekend

The holiday season is soon upon us and Kendall County communities are finalizing their plans for their annual events to kick off the start of the season.
Here’s a lineup of main community programs coming up:
Montgomery
The village holds its annual Christmas tree lighting beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday in front of Village Hall, 200 N. River St..
Enjoy Santa’s grand arrival by fire truck, festive music from local performers, strolling carolers, free cookies and cocoa and giveaways for kids.
Santa will visit with families from 5 to 7 p.m.
The celebration also marks the start of the Festival of Trees, featuring beautifully decorated trees by local families, businesses, and organizations – displayed both inside Village Hall and along River Street.
Festival of Trees will remain on display all month. Indoor trees can be viewed during Village Hall business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Oswego
The Oswego Christmas Walk will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Oswego, where the streets will sparkle with lights and holiday cheer.
Highlights of this year’s event include:
- A tree-lighting ceremony
- Live ice sculpture demonstrations
- An inflatable sled hill
- Local shopping opportunities
- Games, crafts, giveaways and festive activities from dozens of local businesses
- Seasonal food and beverage vendors
- Free family photos with Santa at Locked In Photography, 73 W. Van Buren St. (One photo per family; no cellphone photos permitted.)
Locked In Photography owner Wendy Greenslade has donated her time and talent to provide complimentary Santa photos.
Free shuttle service will run from 4:15 to 9 p.m. from Oswego High School, 4250 State Route 71. Additional parking may be available at Oswego Village Hall, the Harrison Street public lot and the parking decks at The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, 77 S. Adams St.
Plano
Rockin’ holds its annual Christmas parade and street lighting event on Friday.
5:45 p.m.: Parade line up in the Plano High School main parking lot
6:30 p.m.: Parade starts
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Pictures with the Grinch
6:40 p.m.: Plano Middle School Jazz Band performs
About 7 p.m.: Awards. The Ross Greiter Spirit Award is given each year to the person that best represents the “Spirit of Christmas” throughout the year.
7:30 p.m.: Parade passes the Depot
Lighting of Main Street
Meet Santa and The Grinch. Free cookies and hot cocoa in the Plano Depot, 10 W. Main St., Plano.
Call Plano City Hall 630-552-8275 with questions.
Sandwich
Sandwich hosts its annual Merry Little Sandwich Christmas walk and tree lighting from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Street downtown.
Tree lighting kicks off the fun packed event at 4:30 p.m. followed by Santa, crafts for children, food trucks, cookie decorating and more.
On Dec. 7, the park district opens the Festival of the Trees at Classic Cinema 7, 101 Duvick Ave.