Kendall County communities welcome in the holidays with special events this weekend

The Traughber Junior High School Chorus sing the song “Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingly” from “Elf The Musical” during the 2024 Oswego Christmas Walk. (Eric Schelkopf)

The holiday season is soon upon us and Kendall County communities are finalizing their plans for their annual events to kick off the start of the season.

Here’s a lineup of main community programs coming up:

The village holds its annual Christmas tree lighting beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday in front of Village Hall, 200 N. River St..

Enjoy Santa’s grand arrival by fire truck, festive music from local performers, strolling carolers, free cookies and cocoa and giveaways for kids.

Santa will visit with families from 5 to 7 p.m.

The celebration also marks the start of the Festival of Trees, featuring beautifully decorated trees by local families, businesses, and organizations – displayed both inside Village Hall and along River Street.

Festival of Trees will remain on display all month. Indoor trees can be viewed during Village Hall business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Montgomery's Festival of Trees will remain on display all through December. Indoor trees can be viewed during Village Hall business hours, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Steven Buyansky)

The Oswego Christmas Walk will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Oswego, where the streets will sparkle with lights and holiday cheer.

Highlights of this year’s event include:

A tree-lighting ceremony

Live ice sculpture demonstrations

An inflatable sled hill

Local shopping opportunities

Games, crafts, giveaways and festive activities from dozens of local businesses

Seasonal food and beverage vendors

Free family photos with Santa at Locked In Photography, 73 W. Van Buren St. (One photo per family; no cellphone photos permitted.)

Locked In Photography owner Wendy Greenslade has donated her time and talent to provide complimentary Santa photos.

Free shuttle service will run from 4:15 to 9 p.m. from Oswego High School, 4250 State Route 71. Additional parking may be available at Oswego Village Hall, the Harrison Street public lot and the parking decks at The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, 77 S. Adams St.

Rockin’ holds its annual Christmas parade and street lighting event on Friday.

5:45 p.m.: Parade line up in the Plano High School main parking lot

6:30 p.m.: Parade starts

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Pictures with the Grinch

6:40 p.m.: Plano Middle School Jazz Band performs

About 7 p.m.: Awards. The Ross Greiter Spirit Award is given each year to the person that best represents the “Spirit of Christmas” throughout the year.

7:30 p.m.: Parade passes the Depot

Lighting of Main Street

Meet Santa and The Grinch. Free cookies and hot cocoa in the Plano Depot, 10 W. Main St., Plano.

Call Plano City Hall 630-552-8275 with questions.

Families gather during the lighted vehicle parade of Plano's Rockin' Christmas to watch a Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District firetruck decorated with holiday lights cruise down Main Street on Dec. 6, 2024. (Joey Weslo)

Sandwich hosts its annual Merry Little Sandwich Christmas walk and tree lighting from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Street downtown.

Tree lighting kicks off the fun packed event at 4:30 p.m. followed by Santa, crafts for children, food trucks, cookie decorating and more.

On Dec. 7, the park district opens the Festival of the Trees at Classic Cinema 7, 101 Duvick Ave.