Oswego Police Department receives seventh accreditation award

The Oswego Police Department has been awarded its seventh Accreditation Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

The department has been accredited since 2005. CALEA accreditation is considered the gold standard in public safety, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

“A commitment to high standards is part of who we are as a department,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in the release. “This award reaffirms that our people and our practices meet nationally recognized guidelines and the best practices in public safety.”

Fewer than 5% of law enforcement agencies nationwide achieve or maintain this status, which must be renewed through continuous compliance and regular independent reviews.

The purpose of CALEA Accreditation Programs is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives, the release said.

In order to determine compliance with accreditation standards, CALEA conducts annual assessments of an agency over a four-year period, culminating in a detailed site-based assessment.

For the Oswego Police Department, that occurred Aug. 4-6, 2025.

During the site-based assessment, CALEA Assessor Chief Steven Heaton conducted a comprehensive review of the department’s operations, policies and practices to verify compliance with the commission’s rigorous law enforcement standards.

In addition to a review of the department’s reports, policies and procedures, the three-day process included in-depth inspections of the police department operations as well as interviews with agency personnel and community members.

The approach not only further confirmed standards adherence, but also assessed effectiveness measures, process management and intended outcomes, according to the release.

The Oswego Police Department said it will continue its work to uphold CALEA standards through ongoing reviews, policy updates, and continuous improvement efforts. The Accreditation Award remains valid until 2029.

During this period, the department must maintain full compliance, which is verified annually by CALEA.

For more information on CALEA accreditation, go to www.calea.org.