Yorkville garage damaged in fire started by burning leaves

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a backyard fire that leapt to a garage in Yorkville on Nov. 15, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

What began as burning leaves on a windy autumn day, ended in a fence and garage catching fire with an estimated $45,000 in damages in Yorkville, according to fire officials.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, to the 0-100 block of Acorn Lane, Yorkville, and when the fire crew arrived, the fire had spread along a fence extending to the outside of a one-car garage, according to a news release from the fire district.

The fire started as a resident was burning leaves and several items in the fenced-in area caught fire, according to the news release.

The fire crew was able to extinguish the flames on the outside of the garage and put out the fire stretching along the fence, according to the news release.

The crew conducted a search of the garage to make sure it was not occupied. The search also determined that the damage remained on the outside of the garage, according to the release.

There are no reported injuries to any residents or members of the fire crew, the fire district said.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District, Little Rock Fire Protection District and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation, according to the release.