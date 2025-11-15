Eco-friendly holiday shopping focus of free Conservation Foundation presentation

Using recycled and repurposed items for decorating or wrapping presents is a more eco-friendly way to celebrate the holidays. (Eric Ginnard)

The Conservation Foundation will host a free event Nov. 21 exploring how everyday purchasing decisions can help protect the environment.

The program, “Shopping with the Environment in Mind,” will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at McDonald Farm, 10S404 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville.

The event features Diane Osgood, an Oswego-based environmental economist and author of “Your Shopping Superpower: Follow Your Values and Better Your World One Purchase at a Time” (HCI, 2025).

With the holiday shopping season approaching, Osgood will present “Your Shopping Superpower,” a talk focused on how consumers can use their purchasing power to reduce waste and support environmentally friendly practices.

“This is the perfect opportunity to gather pre-holiday cheer and ideas for gifts and holiday supplies that love the earth,” Jessica Mino, Kane and Kendall counties program director for the Conservation Foundation, said in a news release.

“Diane’s expertise will help shoppers understand how their choices can reduce waste and environmental damage during the busiest shopping season of the year,” said Mino.

The event will feature:

Expert tips and strategies for environmentally friendly shopping

Interactive demonstrations

Light refreshments

Ideas for sustainable gift-giving and holiday supplies.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended here [https://bit.ly/4nP58EZ]

For more information, contact the Conservation Foundation at 630-428-4500 or visit theconservationfoundation.org

The Conservation Foundation is a non-profit community-based organization serving DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

The Foundation protects natural areas, restores waterways, and promotes land preservation and environmental stewardship through education and community partnerships.