Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recognizes deputy for outstanding service

Pictured left to right: Deputy Commander Caleb Waltmire, Deputy Stewart Blouin, Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, Sheriff Dwight Baird. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is proud to recognize Deputy Stewart Blouin as the employee of the third quarter.

He was nominated by a member of the command staff in recognition of his exemplary performance.

Since joining the sheriff’s office in October 2021, Deputy Blouin has consistently provided outstanding service to both the office and the citizens of Kendall County, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently assigned to community policing and serves as a K-9 handler for Comfort K-9 Snow.

Earlier this year, Blouin accepted a temporary reassignment to the patrol unit to help meet a staffing need, the release said.

During this time, he continued to fulfill many of his community policing responsibilities, including deploying with K-9 Snow at community events and providing comfort and support during times of tragedy.

“Deputy Blouin’s willingness to take on additional responsibilities to support the needs of the office highlights his dedication and professionalism,” according to the release. “His positive attitude and commitment to excellence strengthen the Sheriff’s Office’s partnership and engagement with our community. His diligence and hard work stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to both the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County.”

The KCSO employee recognition program “is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform,” the release said.

This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever his/her duties are performed in an exemplary manner.

Citizens may also be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition. To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, one can submit their nomination at kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff or contact the Sheriff’s Office for more information.