2 men charged in Oswego with unlawful possession of weapons following noise complaint

A Oswego man and a Montgomery man on Monday were each charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon following a complaint that they playing loud music while in a car.

Tytis D. Givan, 19, of Oswego, and Tyrell I. Mays, 18 of Montgomery, are each charged with five felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing uncased, loaded and immediately accessible handguns in a vehicle without valid concealed carry licenses or Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) cards, and that they were under 21 years of age.

Tytis D. Givan, 19, of Oswego (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Both Givan and Mays were booked and processed at the Oswego Police Department and transported to the Kendall County Jail for a pre-trial hearing.

Tyrell I. Mays, 18, of Montgomery (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

At approximately 9:47 a.m. Monday, Oswego Police were called to the 500 block of Chestnut Drive for a noise complaint, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

It was reported to police that a vehicle unknown to the area was occupied by two individuals who had been parked on the public roadway for approximately 20 minutes playing loud music, according to the release.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer made contact with the two men inside the vehicle. While speaking with the men, the officer’s alertness led to the discovery of a handgun in the possession of one of the men, the release said.

A second handgun was located soon after. Neither individual possessed a concealed carry license or a FOID card, according to police.

Givan and Mays were taken into custody without incident, according to the release.