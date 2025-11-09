Save the dates for the Yorkville Knights of Columbus annual fall food drive

The God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463, of the Knights of Columbus in Yorkville, will be conducting its annual food drive to benefit the Kendall County Food Pantry. (photo provided by Parkview Christian Academy)

The God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463, of the Knights of Columbus in Yorkville, will be conducting its annual food drive to benefit the Kendall County Food Pantry on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-23, in the east parking lot of St. Patrick Church, 406 Walnut St.

Times for the drive are as follows:

3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 22

7:30 a.m. to noon, Nov. 23

4 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 23

Photos with Santa

This year, kids who bring food to the truck can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Times are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Families are asked to use their own camera phone to take the photo.

The Knights of Columbus also will be at the Yorkville American Legion for the “Rudolph Run” from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Nov. 22. Look for the Knights of Columbus truck as members will unload your non-perishable donated food.