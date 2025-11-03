Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for November

1970: This photo ran under a huge and bold headline “$10,000 MARIJUANA CACHE SEIZED NEAR PLANO”. Shown gathering marijuana in a farmhouse attic are Kendall County Sheriff Thomas Usry, Chief Deputy Victor Frantz and Kendall County States Attorney Dallas Ingemunson. (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

November 2020

The Yorkville City Council approved a $1.9 million contract for the purchase of a three-story office building that officials plan to convert into the new city hall and multi-use government building.

November 2015

The Yorkville Education Association and the Board of Education reached an agreement on a new three-year contract, averting a planned December strike.

November 2010

The former site of ServiceMaster and an antique store near Orange Street and Route 47 was torn down as part of the plan to widen Route 47 through Yorkville.

November 2005

Wal-Mart announced its plans to build a Supercenter on a 29-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Route 34 and East Countryside Parkway.

November 2000

Kendall County voters rejected a public safety sales tax of .25 per cent. It was also defeated in March.

November 1995

Yorkville officials announced they would be meeting with Plano and Oswego, to talk about city border agreements

November 1990

The Yorkville Football Foxes advanced to the Class 3A State Semifinals before falling to Rock Island Alleman.

1940: A TWA plane bound for Chicago had engine trouble and landed in a field near the John Ament farm south of Yorkville near Ament Road. According to the late Robert Ament, who shared this photo, at that time airlines had fields set aside along their routes for emergency landings. There were 14 passengers and crew on the plane, with no injuries reported. (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

November 1985

H. Earl Hoover, the man instrumental in the establishment of a Boy Scout Camp on Fox Road in Yorkville, died at the age of 94. He is the former chairman of the Hoover Vacuum Company.

November 1980

A fine estimated at $20,634 could be due the City of Yorkville after an overweight and over width truck was stopped by Yorkville Police. The truck carried an Erie press anvil and weighed in at 231,380 pounds. City officials said they are asking the state to see if any structural damage was done to the Fox River bridge downtown.

November 1975

Kendall County has grown faster since 1970 than any other county in the state according to a special United States Census Bureau report.

November 1970

Marijuana valued at about $10,000 was confiscated by Kendall County authorities in the attic of an abandoned farmhouse north of Plano.

November 1965

The Yorkville Woman’s Club celebrated the 50th anniversary of the organization of a public library for the community.

November 1960

Kendall County turned out a wonderful 92.77 per cent of its possible voters in Tuesday’s election. The county went Republican. No great surprise really.

November 1955

The Kendall County Board of Supervisors passed a Building Code for Kendall County. In general, the new code makes it mandatory for a person building in an unincorporated area, a building for non-agricultural purposes, to obtain a permit for such a structure. If you are a farmer putting up an ag building, you do not need a permit, but if you are building a residence, factory or business, you must get a permit.

November 1950

Police Court: A resident of Decatur showed very poor judgment on Nov. 17. Going north on Route 47 at a rate of 51 miles per hour, he sounded his horn as he passed the police car sitting on the hill downtown in a 25-mile zone. He was fined $10.00 and costs.

November 1945

General Electric distributors announce the granting of a new franchise in Yorkville to Ira W. Perkins and Homer G. Dickson. The store will be known as Yorkville Appliance.

November 1940

A TWA plane made a forced landing in the fields east of John Ament’s farm south of Yorkville The plane was forced down due to engine problems. The 14 passengers and crew were bussed to Chicago. A mechanic worked on the plane for two days, then it took off again from the field Sunday afternoon. Hundreds viewed the plane as it rested in the field and found those connected with TWA to be an affable group.

November 1935

The dedication of the cannon on the courthouse lawn was held on Veteran’s Day.

November 1930

The last strip of unpaved road on Route 47 has been completed and motorists can now enjoy clear sailing on this fine new highway from Yorkville to Morris.

November 1925

August Wollenweber won the county farm corn husking championship. Second place went to Marley Erickson, third was Clarence Vogen.

November 1920

Some of the loot from the recent Newark bank robbery has been found near Terre Haute, Ind.

November 1915

The steeple on the Bristol Methodist Church is being torn down and replaced by a belfry.

November 1910

At the football game between the two high schools in Aurora on Thanksgiving day the captain of each team was a native of Kendall County: Howard Kellogg of NaAuSay and Egbert Sexton, formerly of NaAuSay.

November 1905

Charles Weber is changing the motor in his Oswego mill from steam to a gasoline engine.

November 1900

President Eben Tarbox announced that the first annual exhibition of the Yorkville Poultry Association will be held in the town hall Nov 26.

November 1895

Peter Morrison and son have let a contract for a two-story modern butcher shop on the lot in Lisbon they now occupy.

November 1890

Lewis Steward of Plano has been elected to Congress by a plurality of 450.

November 1885

Minooka has a new post office that any town might feel proud of. It is kept in good shape. You don’t find a lot of men standing around smoking and gassing.

November 1880

Farmers say they can get no help to husk corn. Where is everybody?

November 1875

Wednesday morning ice formed on the Fox River above Black’s Dam. The temperature was 10 degrees.

November 1865

Mr. Hebard and Mr. Nichol have a new vehicle made for the stagecoach route between Yorkville and Bristol Station. It is light and comfortable and will be used when the roads are heavy in place of the omnibus. Fee will be 50 cents until further notice.