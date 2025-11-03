Oswego to discuss growing problem of motor scooters being driven on roads, bike trails

The Oswego Village Board on Tuesday is going to discuss ways to control what the village said is a growing problem of motor scooters and other similar types of vehicles being driven on roads and bike trails, often by children.

The Village Board is set to discuss the issue 6 p.m. Tuesday during its Committee of the Whole meeting.

“The Oswego Police Department receives numerous complaints concerning e-bikes and e-scooters being operated at high speeds and in a reckless manner,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in a memo to village trustees. “Many times, these vehicles are operated by children who do not possess the knowledge and skills to operate these vehicles in a safe manner, and at high speed.”

Bastin noted that while the police department can address certain offenses via state statute, a more restrictive ordinance would address where e-scooters and e-bikes can be operated and by whom. Illinois law prohibits driving non-highway vehicles on public roads.

“The ordinance would define the types and classifications of vehicles, the requirements and provisions to operate each type of vehicle, and the locations the vehicles can be operated,” he said.

Several residents talked about the problem at a recent Village Board meeting.

“We see the motorized vehicles all over the bike paths, all over the roads,” resident Al Gegenheimer said in addressing village trustees at the Oct. 7 Village Board meeting. “They drive extremely fast. We live in The Villas at Southbury Village, which is a 55 and older area, and we have a lot of elderly people that walk their dogs. Those motorbikes are moving extremely fast. They’re going faster than the traffic.”

Echoing those concerns was Oswego residents Sam Figola, who also lives in The Villas at Southbury Village. He noted the subdivision’s homeowners association prohibits those types of vehicles from being on walking paths and bike paths and other areas within the subdivision.

“We have really seen an increased number of these, I would say this year especially,” Figola said. “So, we’re open to your suggestions and we’re open to meeting to discuss this further.”

Over the summer, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen a steady increase in complaints regarding non-highway vehicles being operated on public roadways, often by children.

The Sheriff’s Office aims to gain voluntary compliance by educating operators and their parents or guardians about the dangers and legal consequences of operating such vehicles on public roadways.

“Anyone operating a non-highway vehicle on a public roadway or in a Kendall County Forest Preserve will be subject to citation and the vehicle may be towed,” the Sheriff’s Office had said in a July news release.