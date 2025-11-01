Plano Library holding care package drive for individuals experiencing homelessness

Sept. 2–Dec. 15

Items needed include new and unopened men’s and women’s socks, razors, mini lotion bottles, travel-size shampoo and conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, travel-size hand sanitizer, period products, gloves and winter hats. Operation Jesus volunteers will personally deliver the care packages to homeless individuals in downtown Chicago on Christmas morning.

Holiday closings

Wednesday, Nov. 26: Close at 5 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 27: Closed all day

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

New Life for Old Bags

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m.–noon

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Technology Help Desk with Steve Goodwin

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions about your computer, cellphone, tablet or e-reader. Please bring your device for the best experience. No registration required.

Writers Group

Thursday, Nov. 13, 6:30–8 p.m.

Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. Attend in person or via Zoom. Meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 | Passcode: 048559. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: Thankful Harvest

Monday, Nov. 17, 6–8 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic-on-canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 12:30–2 p.m.

A representative from Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will assist constituents with issues involving any state or government agency or program.

Card Making Classes: Santa Cards

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30–8 p.m.

Make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult.

Teen Review Crew

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30–7:15 p.m.

Come ready to talk about a book or author you’d recommend. Enjoy pizza while listening to book suggestions from other teens who love to read. For teens in grades 9–12. Registration required.

Book Club

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

“At Home in Mitford” by Jan Karon will be discussed. The December book will be “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4–6 p.m.

Led by crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10 a.m.–noon

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses yarn types and colors, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom Meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs, call 630-552-2025.

Create Art with Petite Palette: Fall Fox (ages 6–10)

Thursday, Nov. 6, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead participants in creating an acrylic-on-canvas painting. Registration required. A $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Create Art with Petite Palette: Fields of Fall (ages 10–18)

Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead participants in creating an acrylic-on-canvas painting. Registration required. A $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Pizza & Pages – Grades 4–6

Tuesday, Nov. 115–5:45 p.m. or 6:30–7:15 p.m.

We’ll read the same book before the meeting, discuss it and enjoy pizza. Registration required.

Sounds Fun

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6–6:45 p.m.

Enjoy a rhyming book together, then explore letter sounds and pre-handwriting skills in fun, interactive, multisensory ways. Includes a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. Targeted to children ages 3–6 with an adult. Registration required.

Legos at the Library

Monday, Nov. 242–3 p.m. or 6–7 p.m.

We’ll provide the Legos—just bring your imagination! For all ages. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.