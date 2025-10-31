Yorkville police warn of scammers requesting money through emails

(file photo) The Yorkville Police Department is warning of scammers requesting money through emails via fraudulent addresses. (Shaw Local News Network)

Following a nationwide trend of scammers posing as municipality workers and contractors fraudulently requesting payments, the Yorkville Police Department is warning the public to remain vigilant.

The police are instructing anyone who receives a suspicious email to contact the city immediately at 630-553-4350. The city is answering any questions regarding permitting.

The police are warning never submit a payment to a suspicious email.

“The scammers will request wire transfers or payments being sent to a non-governmental email,” the police say in a post. “The United City of Yorkville does not utilize wire transfers for permits or payment of any kind.”

The police say an easy way to help identify a fraudulent email is to check the sending address. All official emails coming from the city end with“@yorkville.il.us.

In April, the police warned of a scammer posing as a county sheriff sergeant demanding money from residents. The scheme involved demanding payments via PayPal for community members missing jury duty.

The police said no law enforcement agency will use PayPal or any other non-traditional forms of payment to resolve criminal matters.

Likewise, in June, the Illinois Department of Transportation issued a “Scam Alert” after a wave of scammers targeting community members with fraudulent text messages claiming they owe money for traffic tickets, tolls and other fines.

IDOT said the agency will never request personal information via text or email, including banking details, Social Security numbers, passwords or other sensitive information.

You can learn more about “phishing and smishing” scams by visiting Shaw Local News.