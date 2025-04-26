Yorkville Police warn of a scammer posing as a county sheriff’s sergeant demanding money from residents

The Yorkville Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a person posing as a county sheriff's sergeant to demand payments. (Shaw Local News Network)

Following reports by several community members who received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be with the county sheriff and demanding money for missing jury duty, the Yorkville Police Department issued a memo warning of the scam.

During the fraudulent phone calls, a scammer is telling people that he is a sergeant with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and that the community member must make payments via PayPal for missing jury duty, according to the police memo.

“This is a scam. No law enforcement agency will use PayPal or any other non-traditional forms of payment to resolve criminal matters,” the Yorkville Police Department said in the memo.

When receiving a phone call that you think is suspicious or fraudulent, the police department recommends calling their nonemergency number at 630-553-4340 to speak with a patrol officer.