Costumed kids flock to 100 Yorkville businesses for Chamber’s “Biz Boo!” Halloween fun

To candy and beyond. A costumed buzz lightyear reaches for some sweets during BizBoo!, an annual Halloween event hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Oct. 18, 2025 event featured around 100 participating businesses. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Children dressed as princesses, dinosaurs, superheroes, and in all kinds of other costumes once again filled the streets in Yorkville for the annual “Biz Boo!” Halloween event.

Hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, around 100 local businesses participated in the festivities on Oct. 18.

Across town, business hosted a variety of family-friendly activities including costume contests, raffles, and festive displays of scarecrows and decorated pumpkins, according to a news release by the chamber.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all the businesses that participated in ‘Biz Boo!’ and a special thank you to the Yorkville Police Department for ensuring pedestrian safety downtown,” the chamber said in a release.

The chamber said residents can explore this year’s Route Planner to see the full list of participating businesses and sponsors the fun that they offered.

“(Our) goal in organizing Biz Boo! goes beyond providing a fun day it’s also about showcasing and supporting our local businesses,” the chamber said in the release. “We know we’ve achieved that when participants mention discovering a new business they plan to revisit. We hope families had a wonderful time and will continue to support the local shops and organizations that made Biz Boo! Possible!”

You can learn more about the participating businesses and the event by visiting, business.yorkvillechamber.org.