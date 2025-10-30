Oswego yard judged Most Spooktacular House in Park District Halloween contest

Phil, right, and his wife Dannielle Dienoff pose for a photo in front if a pillar that Phil made and are on display on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024, that sits outside his home in Oswego that is part of his haunted yard trail. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Halloween is Phil Dienoff’s favorite time of year.

“I always loved the cool air and going out and dressing up and meeting somebody different,” said the Oswego resident, who is originally from St. Louis.

His love for Halloween is on display at his home in Oswego. The display, called Raven Hills Cemetery, features an array of creatures designed to scare up some fun.

Phil and Dannielle Dienoff’s house at 224 Presidential Boulevard in Oswego was judged by Oswegoland Park District staff as Most Spooktacular House in the Park District’s 2025 Halloween House Decorating Contest.

A house at 433 Douglas St. in Oswego was given the People’s Choice award in the contest and a house at 305 Judith Circle in Oswego received the People’s Choice Head-Turner award.

Those who want to see all the displays in the contest can check out this map at bit.ly/opdhalloween.

Phil and Dannielle Dienoff use fog as part of their haunted yard trail display on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024, held at their home in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Through the name Raven Hills Cemetery, Phil Dienoff is showing his love for the Baltimore Ravens football team.

“I’m a big Baltimore Ravens fan,” he said.

The display features some of Dienoff’s own work.

For example, he built the two pillars at the entrance to Raven Hills Cemetery by hand. “They are built from the ground up, by myself,” Dienoff said.

His handiwork can be seen in other parts of the display as well. Dienoff and his wife, Dannielle, have been putting on the display since moving to Oswego in 2019.

Along with having the chance to come face-to-face with many menacing creatures, those who drop by the display can experience what it would be like to walk through a swamp.

Phil Dienoff is all smiles on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024, as he stands in his favorite prop of his haunted yard trail display known as the swamp. He has spent 16 hours creating his swamp that sits in his back yard of his home in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Fortunately, a person won’t get wet. This swap is created by combining fog with lasers.

Those who go through the swamp will hear the sounds of crickets and frogs in the background, making the experience feel even more real. The swamp was a new addition last year.