Halloween 2025 trick-or-treat times in Kendall County

Kendall County communities will be observing trick-or-treat hours on Halloween, Friday, Oct.31. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Newberry

Use this guide for trick-or-treat times in Kendall County.

Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Montgomery: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Newark: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Oswego: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Plano: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Sandwich: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Yorkville: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

How to stay safe when trick-or-treating

The American Red Cross offers tips for all ages on how to have a great Halloween and stay safe while doing so. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.

  • Use face makeup instead of masks.
  • Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
  • Use flame-resistant costumes and wigs.
  • When choosing costumes, avoid long, trailing fabric to prevent trips and falls.
  • Avoid using decorative contact lenses to prevent eye problems.
  • If carving pumpkins, don’t use candles to light them. Instead, try battery-operated lights or glow sticks.
