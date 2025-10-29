Halloween 2025 trick-or-treat times in Kendall County

Use this guide for trick-or-treat times in Kendall County.
Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Montgomery: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Newark: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Oswego: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Plano: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Sandwich: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Yorkville: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
How to stay safe when trick-or-treating
The American Red Cross offers tips for all ages on how to have a great Halloween and stay safe while doing so. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.
- Use face makeup instead of masks.
- Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
- Use flame-resistant costumes and wigs.
- When choosing costumes, avoid long, trailing fabric to prevent trips and falls.
- Avoid using decorative contact lenses to prevent eye problems.
- If carving pumpkins, don’t use candles to light them. Instead, try battery-operated lights or glow sticks.