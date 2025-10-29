Halloween 2025 trick-or-treat times in Kendall County

Use this guide for trick-or-treat times in Kendall County.

Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Montgomery: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Newark: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Oswego: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Plano: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Sandwich: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Yorkville: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

How to stay safe when trick-or-treating

The American Red Cross offers tips for all ages on how to have a great Halloween and stay safe while doing so. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.