Crumbl Cookies to offer plenty of treats during grand opening of Oswego store on Halloween

It’s not a trick – Crumbl Cookies will have plenty of treats when it celebrates the grand opening of its new store at 1530 Douglas Road in Oswego on Halloween.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Free T-shirts and stickers will be given to the first 100 customers starting at 2 p.m. and there will be merchandise giveaways throughout the day.

Adults 18 years of age or older who attend on grand opening day can enter for a chance to win free cookies for a year. In addition, those who attend the grand opening in a Halloween costume are eligible for special giveaways and free treats.

"We are excited to bring Crumbl to the village of Oswego, a site that has been in the planning for more than three years, and our aim is to strengthen the wonderful community we already have here by helping to make meaningful moments with friends, family, and others,“ the owners said in a news release. ”This is a wonderful place to be and a fantastic community to be a part of."

Crumbl Cookies has more than 1,000 stores across the country, including stores in all 50 states. The company was founded in 2017 when co-founders and cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley teamed up on a quest to bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

They opened their first store in Logan, Utah.

Customers can watch as their cookies are being made.

“With the genius idea of structuring the bakery as an open-concept kitchen, Crumbl provides customers a first-hand experience watching as their cookies are mixed, balled and baked,” states its website.