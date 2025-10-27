2 bike and vehicle crashes in 2 days in Plano, 74-year old taken to hospital

(file photo) A 74-year old male bicyclist in Plano was taken to the hospital on Oct. 26, 2025 after a crash with an oncoming motor vehicle. (Photo provided)

A 74-year old male bicyclist in Plano was taken to the hospital following a crash with an oncoming vehicle on Oct. 26.

The Plano Police Department and the Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District responded to the crash about 10: 20 a.m. at South Hale and East Dearborn streets.

The police investigation determined that the bicyclist was traveling east on Dearborn Street and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Hale Street, according to a news release by the Plano Police Department.

The bicyclist was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for further medical treatment, according to the release.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the motor vehicle. No citations have been issued at this time, according to the release.

The crash follows a similar incident on Oct. 24 when a 35-year old woman from Plano was taken to the hospital after crashing on her e-bike with an oncoming vehicle. This crash was in a different part of town on Lee Street and Center Street.

No citations have been issued at this time for that crash as well, police said.