Aurora man charged with burglary, resisting arrest after stealing cash register from a grocery store in Oswego

An Aurora man has been charged with burglary and resisting arrest after he allegedly stole a cash register from the Jewel-Osco grocery store on Route 30 Thursday and then fled the scene.

Antonio L. Alexander, 48, has been charged with burglary, theft, resisting a police officer and obstructing a police officer. He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail.

At approximately 2:18 p.m. Thursday, Oswego police were dispatched to the Jewel Food Store at 2540 Route 30 for a burglary in progress. It was reported a man removed a cash register from the store, broke it open in the store parking lot, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Responding officers located a man matching the suspect’s description in a marshy area northeast of Route 30 and Douglas Road in Montgomery and established a perimeter, the release said.

Police requested assistance from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Officers were able to maintain visual contact while Alexander continually refused repeated commands to surrender, the release said.

After officers announced that a police canine would be deployed if he failed to comply, Alexander allegedly continued to be noncompliant and attempted to flee, according to police. The canine was deployed and the suspect was quickly apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Store employees identified Alexander as the person who stole the cash register.

The Oswego Police Department thanked the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department for their assistance.