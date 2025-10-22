Kendall County Coroner’s Office to hold prescription drug take back day

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Kendall County Government Campus on John Street in Yorkville. (Elise Amendola/AP)

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kendall County Government Campus on John Street in Yorkville.

The drop off location is in front of the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center at 1102 Cornell Lane. This event is part of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Initiative and is being hosted in partnership with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego Police Department, the Plano Police Department and the Yorkville Police Department.

In addition to prescription medications, used or unused medical sharps will also be accepted for destruction as well as unexpired diabetic supplies/medications for donation to Insulin For Life.

IFL is a nonprofit organization which directs donated supplies to help patients in over 74 developing nations.

Drop offs will be collected in a drive-through area, and no information is collected from participants, according to a news release from the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Kendall County Government Campus on John Street in Yorkville. (Graphic provided by the Kendall County Coroner's Office)

“This is a safe, anonymous, and quick method of disposing of expired, unused or unwanted medications,” the release said.

More information is available by going to takeback.kendallcoroner.org or by contacting the Kendall County Coroner’s Office at (630)553-4200 or takeback@kendallcoroner.org with any questions.