Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Treating trauma and mental health with compassion, Purple Lotus Solutions Inc. opens in Yorkville

Yorkville High School students are petitioning to wear mental health and suicide awareness pins at graduation to honor a senior who took her own life in March.

(file photo) Mental health and suicide awareness pins previously worn in honor by Yorkville students. (David Petesch)

By Joey Weslo

Earlier this year, Purple Lotus Solutions Inc., a comprehensive mental wellness center opened in Yorkville.

The center, led by president and licensed clinical social worker Mindy Burkhamer, is located at 215 Hillcrest Ave., suite E, in Yorkville.

According to the center’s website, it focuses on “healing trauma, anxiety and substance use disorders together with care and compassion.”

The comprehensive mental health services provided include anxiety therapy, depression therapy, trauma counseling, addiction counseling, behavior analysis, and psychotherapy for all ages.

The center offers in-person and telehealth services to individuals and families.

To learn more about the services provided, visit purplelotussolutionsinc.com/, or call 331-267-4881.

YorkvilleKendall CountyLocal NewsBusinessMental HealthNewark
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network