Treating trauma and mental health with compassion, Purple Lotus Solutions Inc. opens in Yorkville

(file photo) Mental health and suicide awareness pins previously worn in honor by Yorkville students. (David Petesch)

Earlier this year, Purple Lotus Solutions Inc., a comprehensive mental wellness center opened in Yorkville.

The center, led by president and licensed clinical social worker Mindy Burkhamer, is located at 215 Hillcrest Ave., suite E, in Yorkville.

According to the center’s website, it focuses on “healing trauma, anxiety and substance use disorders together with care and compassion.”

The comprehensive mental health services provided include anxiety therapy, depression therapy, trauma counseling, addiction counseling, behavior analysis, and psychotherapy for all ages.

The center offers in-person and telehealth services to individuals and families.

To learn more about the services provided, visit purplelotussolutionsinc.com/, or call 331-267-4881.