Village of Oswego redesigning website to improve accessibility

Photo of village of Oswego's current website. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

The village of Oswego plans to redesign its website to improve accessibility and transparency.

“The upcoming redesign is focused on improving usability, accessibility and streamlining content to better serve our residents,” said Joe Renzetti, the village’s director of technology & GIS.

The village’s current website has been in operation since the end of 2019.

“We’ve received feedback over time indicating a desire for a more modern, user-friendly experience,” Renzetti said.

The village is working with Granicus, which has been the village’s website vendor since 2019, on the redesign. The company serves local government as well as state and federal government, according to its website.

The plan is to launch the new website in June.

“In addition to the redesign, we’re also exploring the integration of an AI-powered chatbot to assist residents with common questions and service navigation,” he said. “This feature is part of our broader effort to enhance digital services and improve accessibility across the site.”

As part of its effort, the village is seeking feedback from residents and stakeholders. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFD67WN?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

The deadline to take the survey is Oct. 21.