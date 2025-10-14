Family fun to be had at Yorkville’s Biz Boo! Halloween event

Easton Maertzing, 4, of Yorkville waits for a treat to fall from a shoot during a past Biz Boo event in downtown Yorkville. (David Toney for Shaw Local)

Hundreds of children and close to 100 businesses are expected to participated in this year’s Biz Boo! festivities hosted annually by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrating the Halloween spirit, this year’s event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 in Yorkville. The festive-fun activities are free for all to enjoy.

The chamber is still accepting business sponsors.

“This very well attended community event is the perfect way to give your business great exposure as we come into the holiday shopping season,” the chamber says online.

Last year’s festivities included business provided entertainment, costume contests, raffles, scarecrow and decorated pumpkin displays and family-fun fall activities.

Last year, 90 local businesses participated in the event.

To learn how to sponsor and participate in the event, visit business.yorkvillechamber.org.