‘Witchy and metaphysical goods’ at Moon Phaze Boutique in Yorkville

Moon Phaze Boutique celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 2. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

A new boutique in Yorkville will have you ready to step into the mystic.

Owner Amanda Brickey celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Moon Phaze Boutique hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 2.

The new boutique is located at 664 W. Veterans Parkway, Unit F, in Yorkville. The business first opened its doors to the community in April.

“Moon Phaze is a witchy, inclusive, sex-positive boutique, created for like-minded people to gather and share unique experiences and build community,” Brickey said on the boutique’s website. “We specialize in metaphysical goods, vintage décor and furniture, alternative fashions, cannabis accessories, and adult toys and lingerie.”

You can learn more about the boutique by visiting its website, shopmoonphaze.com/, or by visiting its Facebook page.