Oswego police issue 169 speeding tickets as part of year-long traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 169 speeding tickets and made five criminal arrests as part of a year-long traffic enforcement campaign.

The enhanced traffic enforcement efforts were part of the Federal Fiscal Year 2025 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program. The campaign took place between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025.

As part of the campaign, the department also issued 392 occupant restraint citations and 162 electronic device use citations along with 14 other traffic citations and 15 traffic arrests.

These efforts were conducted under high-visibility traffic safety campaigns, including “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket,” and “Drive High, Get a DUI”.

“The goal of this enforcement was to make our roads safer for everyone,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release.

“By focusing on the leading causes of crashes such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and failure to wear seat belts, we aimed to save lives and remind drivers that violating traffic laws will not be tolerated,” the release stated.

The STEP grant was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of a statewide effort to improve roadway safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

“We take traffic enforcement very seriously,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said. “That’s been a big push for us the last few years to make our roadways safer. Besides what we do on a regular basis, besides what our traffic unit does, we also participate in these traffic campaigns and that allows us to do even more enforcement.”