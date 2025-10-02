Win free bundt cakes for a year, support pediatric cancer with Nothing Bundt Cakes in Yorkville

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened a new location in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By Nothing Bundt Cakes)

To celebrate their grand opening, the owners of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Yorkville are hosting a fundraiser for Cal’s Angels, a pediatric cancer nonprofit.

Owner Faisal and Roxanna Raja opened a new location in the Kendall Marketplace at 731 Erica Lane.

On Friday, Oct. 3, the business is hosting “Cal’s Angels Benefit Day.” 20% of sales are being donated to Cal’s Angels to aid to cancer awareness and research to help children battling cancer.

In addition, from Sept 29 – Oct.5 is “Community Appreciation Days” with free bundtlets provided to city employees (Monday), first responders and military (Tuesday, Wednesday), teachers and school staff (Thursday/Friday), and health care workers (Saturday/Sunday).

The big sweepstakes is Saturday, Oct. 4. The first 50 guests age 18 and older will receive a free bundtlets for a year punch card, which can be redeemed for one bundtlet per month for 12 months.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes has a personality similar to Yorkville with a bit of nostalgia and welcoming charm paired with a modern approach,” Faisal Raja said in a release. “We are truly one big family, and that extends into the communities we serve. We look forward to blessing this city and this area for years to come.”

The bakery opened its doors to the public on Sept. 1.

The business specializes in cakes for holidays and special events, such as parties or gatherings, as well as individual treats, according to the website.

“The luscious cakes are baked daily using the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors,” the bakery said in the release.

The business is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can learn more about Nothing Bundt Cakes by visiting their website, nothingbundtcakes.com. Contact the Yorkville location, 630-385-0665.