Kendall County home ‘a total loss’ after fire, residents escaped safely

The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Polo Club Drive in unincorporated Kendall County on Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District)

A residential fire in unincorporated Kendall County near Yorkville on Tuesday has left a family displaced.

The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District dispatched to Polo Club Drive around 6:06 p.m on Sept. 30.

Upon arrival, the fire crew encountered a fire in the attached garage quickly spreading into the home, according to a release from the fire protection district.

Multiple vehicles in the garage were found to be engulfed in flames, according to a release.

All of the people inside the home were evacuated. The blaze took around an hour to bring under control, according to the release.

“The home unfortunately is deemed a total loss, displacing the family,” the district said in the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several surrounding fire crews assisted with the blaze, including the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the Oswego Fire Protection District, and the Lisbon-Seward Fire Department.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene.