Kendall County Fair showcased local 4-H kids skills, knowledge

Jacob Homerding washes his Hereford steer, Brandy, at the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The Kendall County Fair in August marked the culmination of the 4-H year with exhibits, animal shows, and activities. 4-H members shared their knowledge and skills thanks to the support of many dedicated volunteers.

“4-H shows provide youth with a valuable opportunity to showcase their hard work and to receive helpful guidance for continued growth,” said Tina Anderson, 4-H Program Coordinator. “Through 4-H, members learn through hands-on activities to make decisions, manage time, communicate, and work both independently and with a team.”

4-H members can explore dozens of projects in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM. 4-H positive youth development helps members build independence and life skills, promotes leadership, and encourages service to the community.

“I think the biggest thing I will take with me will be that if you put the work in and set goals, it will pay off in the end,” said Jaiden Mahler, 4-H alum and Kendall County Extension intern, who is headed to Oklahoma State University. “I’m going to miss the people the most.”

During fair week, dozens of adult community members give back to 4-H by sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows, or by sponsoring awards, such as trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H program and shows.

“Each year, our 4-H show volunteers provide youth this important growth experience,” said Anderson. “Thank you to all of our judges, superintendents, club leaders, and other volunteers who make this possible. We also greatly appreciate our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for recognizing the achievements of 4-H youth.”

The 2025 Extension Supporters and 4-H Show sponsors included: Emerald Level – Kendall-Grundy Beef Association; Gold Level – 4-H Livestock Auction Committee, Groot Waste Management, Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau, MTH Tool Company/P&W Foundry, and Templeton Property Consultants; Silver Level – Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Cryder Builders, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Spirit Farms/Stewart Spreading, Vickery Family; Bronze Level – In Memory of Bob Brummel, In Memory of Jerry Dalton, State Rep. Jed Davis, In Memory of Robert Fruland, Kellogg Farms, E.M. McCauley and Sons, Robin Richards McCoy, Olah Family, Wyffels Hybrids (Don Brummel); as well as Lamar Family, Krysciak Family, Southwest Real Estate/Lori Haff Delancy, and Winding Creek Nursery.

The 2025 4-H Award sponsors were (alphabetical order): Blain’ Farm and Fleet, Boulder Terrace Farm, Gary Brigel, Gary and Jodi Brummel, Robert Brummel Memorial, Century 21 Integra, The Conservation Foundation, Cryder Builders, Jerry Dalton Memorial, Dickson Family, Fitzgerald Family, FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisors, Friends of State Senator Sue Rezin, Robert Fruland Memorial, FS Grain LLC, Grainco FS Inc., Lori Haff-Delancy, Heartland Bank and Trust, Carolyn Herren Memorial, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home and Community Education, Kendall County Horse Show Association, Kendall County Pork Producers, Kendall-Grundy Beef Association, Koch Quarter Horses, EM McCauley & Sons, Robin Richards McCoy; MTH Tool Company/P&W Foundry, Debbie Murray, Olah Family, Kim Olson, James Paul Memorial, Mary Ann Petersen, Pete Petersen Memorial, Bev Popp, RAS Land Management, Gordon and Ruth Schobert Memorial, Shala Farms, Southwest Real Estate, Subat Family, Sucich Family, Marc and Patti Wietting, Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids-Don Brummel.