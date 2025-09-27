Indian Valley Theatre to present ‘Annie’ at Sandwich Opera House

Harmony Wright (left) and Johanna Choi promoting the Indian Valley Theatre production of “Annie, The Musical” on Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 11 and Sun., Oct. 12. at the Sandwich Opera House. (Photo provided by Indian Valley Theatre)

Indian Valley Theatre will bring the Broadway classic “Annie, The Musical” to the Historic Sandwich Opera House for four performances Oct. 10–12.

Directed by Kathie Hart, produced by Jen Ketchum and with music direction by Elena Ortega, the show will feature Johanna Choi as Annie for most performances. Harmony Wright, who plays an orphan in the production, will step into the lead role during the 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Oct. 11, according to release from the theater.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m., according to the release.

Based on the comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features well-known songs such as “Tomorrow.”

“The story follows Annie as she searches for her parents, escapes the clutches of Miss Hannigan and ultimately finds a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks,” according to the release.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children younger than 15. They can be bought online at indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre, a nonprofit organization, promoting the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.