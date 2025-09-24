Oswego police, fire departments to hold open house

People attending the Oswego Fire and Oswego Police’s annual joint open house saw how quickly a fire can spread during a live burn demonstration on Oct. 26, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those who attend the Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department’s safety campus open house next month will have the chance to meet firefighters and police officers and watch live safety demonstrations.

The joint open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Oswego Fire Protection District’s Station 1, 3511 Woolley Road, Oswego, and the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego. Both buildings are located next to each other.

The day will also feature tours, kids’ activities, giveaways and refreshments.

Children get their faces painted at the joint open house of the Oswego Fire Protection District and Oswego Police Department on Oct. 26, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those attending last year’s open house were able to see how quickly a fire can spread during a live burn demonstration. As part of the demonstration, two rooms with smoke alarms were set on fire. One room contained a single fire sprinkler, while the adjoining room did not.

In the room with the fire sprinkler, the fire was suppressed quickly. The demonstration showed just how effective sprinkler systems are and how hazardous a fire can be.