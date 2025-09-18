Kendall United Methodist Church serving up annual ham supper Saturday

Plattville United Methodist Church will host its annual ham supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. (Metro Creative)

Plattville United Methodist Church will host its annual ham supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at 13025 Church Road, about 8 miles south of Yorkville and 2 miles east of Illinois Route 47.

The all-you-can-eat buffet will feature baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw and homemade pies. Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 10 and $2 for children younger than 6. Carryouts will be available.

The church’s “Country Store” will also be open, offering homemade goods for sale.

For tickets, call 815-475-7243. The church is handicapped accessible.