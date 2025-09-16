Chrome and whitewall tires – Jalopy Fest delights Yorkville with rockabilly vibes

Jalopy Fest took place at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville on Sept. 12 and 13, 2025. (Photo Provided By Bernie Myers)

Rockabilly music, a pin-up pageant, dirt drag races and shiny jalopies of all types brought the crowd to Jalopy Fest over the weekend at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.

The traditional hot rod and custom car show features vehicles of any type, as long as they date from 1972 or older. This year’s festival was the 16th annual.

Jalopy Fest took place at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville on Sept. 12 and 13, 2025. (Photo Provided By Bernie Myers)

The excitement included a swap meet, a pin up contest, live music, vendors, Jalopy dirt drags, camping and the celebrated car show.

Jalopy Fest took place at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville on Sept. 12 and 13, 2025. (Photo Provided By Bernie Myers)

To learn more information about the event or to sign-up for next year’s festivities, visit the Jalopy Fest Facebook page.