Cricket stadium planned for Oswego’s west side now slated to open in 2027

A cricket stadium that has been in the works for the west side of Oswego since 2023 is now expected to open in 2027.

Recent Facebook posts for the proposed Breybourne Stadium state the projected opening for the cricket club is 2027. Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC previously submitted plans to build the professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego.

Patel is still working on getting financing together for the project, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said in a recent email.

“As one might imagine, borrowing and material costs remain high, so it takes quite a bit of capital to get a project of this scope off the ground,” Leighty said.

Patel could not be reached for comment. Phase 1 of the project had been set to begin this spring after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year had determined that it does not have jurisdiction over the wetlands on the property.

The project had been on hold as the U.S. EPA reviewed the plans. In November 2023, the majority of Oswego village trustees voted 4-1 to approve a special use permit for Phase 1 of the project, which involves construction of the field and wicket and installation of underground drain tiles.

They also recommended approval of preliminary concept plans for all five phases of the project. Prior to the approval of any future phases, additional traffic and parking studies and sound studies will be required.

As part of the second phase of the project, the stadium would be open for use with a seating capacity of 2,000. Phase 3 would bring the capacity up to 6,000 and Phase 4 would increase it to about 14,000 people.

With the seating increased to 14,000, the stadium would be able to accommodate national cricket events. Future plans involve completing second- and third-level stadium seating, which would bring capacity to between 24,000 and 25,000 people.

As proposed, the stadium would be a seasonal facility and operate from April to October. According to the plans, traffic associated with the stadium will occur off-peak as games are played in the evenings and on weekends.

Nearby residents and others previously voiced concerns about the noise and traffic the stadium would generate. Patel has agreed to install a six-foot privacy fence along the west property line.

Residents line up to speak in opposition to a proposed outdoor cricket stadium at the Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 7, 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

Patel plans to work with village officials to develop traffic control management plans that would discourage and prevent stadium traffic from using Tuscany Trail to the west of the facility. All stadium traffic would be directed to the Orchard Road access points.

He has said the location is well suited for a cricket stadium.

“Orchard Road is a highly traveled regional transportation corridor which can handle heavy traffic,” Patel said.